Sacred Games: Post the #MeToo storm, shooting of the second season finally begins

The Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games received good response from the audience and it went on to become one of the most watched shows on the digital platform. The season 2 of the show was highly anticipated by the fans but the #MeToo movement affected the show. It seems that the makers have commenced the shooting of the show post rumours of it being shelved.

A fan clicked a picture of Saif Ali Khan who is back to playing Inspector Sartaj Singh, a gritty Sikh cop in the series who is dedicated to his work. Here have a look at the post.

The makers of the show had released the teaser of the second season which was well received by the audiences. However, the show’s writer Varun Grover and producer Vikas Bahl were accused of sexual harassment. Netflix had earlier mention that the show will go on as Varun Grover denied all the accusations and Vikas Bahl's company was dissolved.

Talking about The Sacred Games, the show is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name and is Netflix’s first original Indian series. The second season will see actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role who will take the story ahead.