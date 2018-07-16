Sacred Games row: Delhi High Court’s statement is a relief for the actors at least

Netflix’s original series Sacred Games landed in trouble as a couple of complaints and pleas have been filed against the series which stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. A plea was filed in Delhi High Court against Saif and Nawaz, but the court’s statement is a sigh of relief for them.

Netflix 'Sacred Games' case: Delhi High Court says actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues. All 8 episodes have already been aired. Nothing new will be aired. Court to now hear the matter on Thursday. — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

According to ANI, Delhi High Court has stated that actors cannot be held responsible for the dialogues in the series. The court will be hearing the matter further on Thursday.

Well, the whole controversy is about a few dialogues on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. According to the people, who filed the complaint, the dialogues demean the former Prime Minister.

#EXCLUSIVE -- Government reacts to complaints and pleas against #SacredGames; No guidelines for digital serials yet. If needed, may frame certain guidelines: Top Govt Sources | #CongVsSacredGames pic.twitter.com/kCNMzzJ0jm — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2018

Few days ago, the government had stated that they don’t have any guidelines for digital series yet, and if needed they may frame some guidelines.

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right.



My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018

A couple of days ago, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted about the series and stated that his father lived and died for the country and views in a web series can never change that.

Eight episodes of Sacred Games are already streaming and the show will also be having a second season. We wonder if there will be a censorship for season two before it goes live.