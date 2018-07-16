home/ entertainment
Sacred Games row: Delhi High Court’s statement is a relief for the actors at least

First published: July 16, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Updated: July 16, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Netflix’s original series Sacred Games landed in trouble as a couple of complaints and pleas have been filed against the series which stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. A plea was filed in Delhi High Court against Saif and Nawaz, but the court’s statement is a sigh of relief for them.

According to ANI, Delhi High Court has stated that actors cannot be held responsible for the dialogues in the series. The court will be hearing the matter further on Thursday.

Well, the whole controversy is about a few dialogues on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. According to the people, who filed the complaint, the dialogues demean the former Prime Minister.

Few days ago, the government had stated that they don’t have any guidelines for digital series yet, and if needed they may frame some guidelines.

A couple of days ago, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted about the series and stated that his father lived and died for the country and views in a web series can never change that.

Eight episodes of Sacred Games are already streaming and the show will also be having a second season. We wonder if there will be a censorship for season two before it goes live.

