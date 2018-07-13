Sacred Games Row: Government says no guidelines for digital platforms yet

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte-starrer Netflix's web-series Sacred Games has surely become the talk of the town. Those of us who have seen the series, simply can’t stop praising it. But, thanks to a controversial dialogue on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the series have been facing the wrath of a political party. There are complaints and pleas filed against the series and now the government has spoken on the matter.

According to a News18 report, the government is looking into the complaints and pleas against the web series. It added that there are no guidelines for digital series yet, but if required, the government may frame it.

A Congress member named Rajiv Sinha filed a complaint for insulting Rajiv Gandhi in the series. A plea has also been filed in Delhi High Court, in which they have asked to put a stay on the streaming of the episode and removal of the objectionable scenes. Even a complaint has been filed in by Suresh Shyamal Gupta, the president of All Indian Cine Worker's Association (AICWA) for the same.

While the debate over censorship on digital content continues, we suggest you just Netflix and chill.