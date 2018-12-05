Sacred Games season 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui kicks off shooting in Kenya

The first season of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Sacred Games on Netflix got an amazing response from the audience. The web series directed by Bollywood’s master duo Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane is moving forward as they have begun shooting the second season of the show. After conquering the national territory, the web series has now gone international as the crew has kicked off the shooting in Kenya.

According to reports, the current track of Ganesh Gaitonde will see a twist and in a sudden turn of events, his character will now shift to Kenya. It is believed that the storyline will connect the dots between Mumbai and Kenya after Gaitonde runs from the prison in the previous episode, he is projected to be in Kenya where he has become more powerful as a gangster. While Nawaz will be shooting his part in Kenya, Saif Ali Khan will continue shooting for his part in Mumbai.

We got in touch with Nawaz’s team who confirmed the news and also said that the Nairobi schedule is a lengthy one and is expected to be as long as fifty days. As for the Mumbai schedule, it is expected to continue until the end December.

A cop, a gangster, and a revolver walk into a bunker... pic.twitter.com/FwI38YLh6A — Sacred Games (@SacredGames_TV) July 16, 2018

Talking about the show, the second season was about to go on air by the end of this year but the shooting didn’t begin as its writer Varun Grover got dragged in a sexual harassment case. But post the investigation, he was given a clean chit and the shooting of the series was put back on track.