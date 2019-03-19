Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s suspense series

The digital space in India saw an evolution in 2018 when Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games broke all barriers and became one of the most-watched series of the year. This Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane directorial show premiered on Netflix and was an instant hit among fans. What made it sweeter was that Sacred Games was Netflix's first India original. While we were waiting for the show’s second season, Netflix teased fans with an update on the series and it indicates a possible Sacred Games season 2 teaser release.

The makers have gone a step ahead, saying enough to entice fans but withholding key information. This rather cryptic post has got us super-kicked. They've asked us to mark our calendars to 14 days from now. What will drop is still unclear. Will it be a teaser or the trailer or simply posters or the show itself? This waiting game is brutal. Also, if we do the math and go by the post, '14 days' from now means 'kuch bada' is going to take place on April 1, 2019! Not to forget, April 1 also marks April Fools Day and if you've got your expectations at unrealistic levels, we'd advice against it. LOL

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has been snapped around the city several times while shooting for Sacred Games Season 2. These photos add a hell lot of excitement for fans.

There were reports that the makers may not go ahead with the second season after the writer of the show was accused of sexual misconduct. But Netflix seems to have dealt with it internally. "After an independent investigation, the results helped inform Netflix's decision to continue with Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap on season 2 of Sacred Games. We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment," read a statement from Netflix.

Speaking of Sacred Games, the story of the show revolves around Sartaj, played by Saif Ali Khan, a Mumbai police officer who is summoned one morning by an anonymous tip which promises him an opportunity to arrest the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, criminal overlord of the G-Company.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on all things Sacred Games!