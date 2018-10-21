Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor won’t share screen space anymore

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most adorable Bollywood couples. The two who also share an amazing chemistry on the silver screen won hearts with their performance in films like Omkara, Kurbaan and Tashan. Even as we wonder why the couple haven’t shared screen space in 9-years (Kurbaan being their last film together in 2009), Saif Ali Khan throws some light on it.

In an interview to DNA when the Sacred games star was asked why he and Kareena don’t share screen space anymore, he said, “I’ve been saying no to working with Bebo in recent years because I’ve always ensured that there’s a clear demarcation between my personal and professional life. Now, however, the lines are blurring. With my father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) not being around and me being the defacto head of the family, my outlook has changed.”

“When I am with Kareena on screen, I end up not performing. I become deferential and slightly boring in the frame. I don’t compete and give enough energy. I kind of play myself, which is bad,” he added

In an earlier interview Saif spoke about how Taimur’s birth has changed their lives. “Now, with Taimur in our lives, it’s a little different but more special and we’re certainly ready for it. If you’re not ready for it, it can imbalance you. So many changes, in a nice way. Priority wise, very little comes, as I’d rather spend time with Taimur and my family than do almost anything now. That’s a change. Just watching him run around gives us a lot of joy. It’s nice to see both of us in him.”

Well we hope the two are soon offered a film together and get to see them once again on the silver screen.