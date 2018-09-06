Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan could have worked together in this film

Sara Ali Khan, who will be soon making her dream Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, is making splash all over the place. Earlier Sara was to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, but the film got delayed and now she will be seen in Simmba. With two films already in her kitty, Sara probably seems to be going strong when it comes to film offers and was close to signing her next film with dad Saif Ali Khan.

According to sources, Sara Ali Khan was all set to share screen space with her father in the sequel of Hindi Medium. After the super success of Hindi medium the makers wanted to cast Sara and Saif in the sequel. However, things didn’t work out between the makers and the actor since Saif didn’t agree to be part of the sequel. The makers were keen on casting the real life father daughter pair on the silver screen but looks like Saif had his reservations about the story and the project. If sources are to be believed, the makers now await Irfan’s return from London where he is receive treatment for cancer.

Looks like Saif thinks it will be too soon for them to work together and wants to team up with his daughter in future. We will have to wait for some time to see duo onscreen.