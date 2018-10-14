Saif Ali Khan compares Sacred Games to House of Cards, the show may just go on

The Netflix original Sacred Games' season two precariously hangs on by a thread. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of Sartaj Singh, hinted that maybe, just maybe, not all is lost. In doing so, he cited the example of another Netflix show, House of Cards, whose lead Kevin Spacey was also accused in the #MeToo campaign. House of Cards continues on without Spacey, with Robin Wright as the protagonist. As quoted to PTI, this is what Khan had to say about his show, “There was a terrible scandal concerning Kevin Spacey and he had a show House of Cards, the show is going on but Spacey is not there. Let that be a clue.”

Does this mean that the show will go on? Post the allegations levelled against the show's creator, Varun Grover, Netflix issued a discreet statement saying that they were evaluating their options.

Sacred Games (India's first Netflix original) was created by Phantom Films that was dissolved when one of the four co-founders, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexual misconduct and subsequent harassment by multiple women. An employee of Phantom Films also alleged that the other co-founder, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane knew about the harassment but kept mum. While Vikas Bahl denied the allegations, Kashyap and Motwane have publicly apologised and distanced themselves from the controversy.

Sacred Games was widely praised for its cinematography and direction. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan received accolades for their performance in the show.

Will Sacred Games receive a second season? Stay tuned to in.com for updates on the same.