Saif Ali Khan urges people to vote, says young people notoriously do not vote

Rushabh Dhruv April 25 2019, 2.20 pm April 25 2019, 2.20 pm

It's election time in India and citizens are charged up to choose their new government. In an attempt to garner visibility, many Bollywood celebrities are often roped in to campaign for the parties in order to ensure high voter turnout. After superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan urging people to vote, the new star to join the bandwagon is none other than the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan. Saif, just like a true citizen has appealed the people of India to exercise their power and vote. According to Saif, voting should not be an option as people of the country can make quite a positive change by voting for the right and deserving candidate.

It so happened that during the launch of #UnitedByVote Campaign the Baazar actor was quizzed about his stance on if elections unite the country. Saif replied, "Yes... the act of voting in the largest democracy in the world is obviously a very unifying thing. Voting is the most important thing that you can do as a citizen of this country."

"Young people notoriously do not vote and I think that is the reason we have been brought here today is to speak at this forum to try and influence and point out the importance of that vote," he added.

The actor further emphasised that voting should not be an option. "Every vote is important and I think not voting should not be an option. You can really affect positive change and I think one of the things that any government or any leader should fear and be really aware of is the power of unity, of a union, in this country," he said.

Giving an example, Saif said, "Like if you get a student union body together to decide and discuss and decide you can vote one way or not, suddenly, you become really important to these guys and they will fear you so, we should use that and look after the country that we live in."