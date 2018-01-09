Saif Ali Khans Baazaar gets a release date

Saif Ali Khan may have had only one release last year, but the star is making up for his fans this year. He seems to be on a roll in 2018 with two releases lined up. While Kaalakaandi is slated for a release this week, Baazaar starring Chote Nawab will hit the screens on April 27.

On 27th April 2018 we bring to you the thrilling story of Money, Power & धंधो #Baazaar Introducing @rohanvmehra, Starring #SaifAliKhan @IChitrangda & @radhika_apte Directed by our young prodigy @gauravvkchawla. See you at the cinemas. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/JI9q0I3d0T — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) January 9, 2018

Baazaar directed by debutante Gauravv K Chawla, will also star Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh. It will also see Rohan Mehra, son of actor Vinod Mehra as the protagonist. Khan meanwhile will play the part of an antagonist in the film. The movie loosely based on ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ revolves around the world of stocks and share market with Khan playing a poignant role as a Gujarati trader. It will represent the cocktail of city life in Mumbai and the dangerous world of stock trading.

The movie produced by Emmay Entertainment and KYTA Productions was initially slated to release in December 2017 but the makers later postponed the film to this year. The poster however, was revealed by the production house last year.

It's been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar - This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPoster pic.twitter.com/IK8Z5zJDOd — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) May 5, 2017

Sharing light on the film, the director had earlier said, “Baazaar is a film meant for each and everyone who dreams of making it in the big bad world of Mumbai, and does so on their own terms.” Khan seems to have gone for similar roles in Baazaar and KaalaKaandi as he is suited up in both but the narrative takes a wild turn in the latter.