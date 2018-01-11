Saif Ali Khans Kaalakaandi tickles Aamir Khans funny bones

Aamir Khan is Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, thus Bollywood hangs on his words. When it is words of praise coming from him, stars consider it to be an added feather on their hat. This seems to be the case with Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi. Following a private screening of the film, its elite audience consisting of actors, actresses and critics, seem over the moon. But most importantly, it is Aamir Khan who had his funny bones tickled by the film.

Saif’s multi-rubber band-tied hair do and chicken feather yellow jacket seems to be leaving a mark in all those who watched it. Aamir in particular seems won over by Saif’s act. He even mentioned debutant director Akshat Verma in his tweet. For the writer of 2011 film Delhi Belly, a dark, satirical comedy produced by Aamir Khan himself, Verma seems to hold a special place in Aamir’s heart.

Saif was last seen in Chef which tanked in the box office last year. But Kaalakaandi shows him in renewed vigour as he plays a man diagonised with stomach cancer and has only a night to live. If the trailer is to be taken leads from then Saif’s character throws caution to the air as he embroils in sex, drug, lust and a wish to live life in one night.

All those present at the screening of the film seem toppled by its fresh take on comedy. They took to Twitter to praise the film and how it is a must watch.

#Kaalakaandi is MAD FUN! The 'Trip' begins & you'll be on a ride! surprisingly poignant moments will bring a smile! #SaifAliKhan is TOP CLASS! @deepakdobriyal stellar as always! KunalRoyKapoor ShobitaDhulipale & the rest of the cast - all perfect! Loved it! AkshatVerma respect — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) January 9, 2018

It's always amazing to see #SaifAliKhan let loose, and @KaalakaandiFilm is the perfect playground. #AkshatVerma, this has been a long time coming & totally worth the wait. And @Akshay0beroi, your choice of projects remains impeccable 😀. Congratulations, all! #Kaalakaandi — Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) January 8, 2018

Just watched #Kaalakaandi

An absolute treat of bizarre humour, black comedy and incredible performances by the entire cast. Big shout out to the writer and director #AkshatVerma

Releases on Jan 12th. GO WATCH — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 8, 2018

Kaalakaand hits theatres on January 12.