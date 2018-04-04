home/ entertainment
Saif Ali looks tensed as he awaits blackbuck case hearing tomorrow

First published: April 04, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Updated: April 04, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

The infamous blackbuck poaching case is once again catching up on the lives of those accused. As a hearing is awaited on April 5 by the Jodhpur court, the tension of it has caught up to one of the accused celebrities, Saif Ali Khan. The actor was seen threatening his driver to drive off as journalists pounded him with questions.

The video captured saw the Nawab sitting not so snug in his car as it got surrounded by reporters asking him questions about the court hearing to be held the next day. With clenched teeth, he is heard telling his driver, “sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek” (pull up the window and put the car in reverse or you will get slapped).

Saif’s frustration is evident for he along with Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu remain accused in the case along with Bollywood supremo Salman Khan. In 1998 the group had gone on a hunting expedition while filming for hit film Hum Saath Saath Hain when they were accused of poaching two blackbucks near Kankani village in Jodhpur. The antelope species is protected under Wildlife Protection Act. Salman is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, all the accused left Mumbai for Jodhpur for the hearing of the case and will be present in court for the verdict. In the case’s last hearing on January 2017, Salman had been acquitted of charges in the 19-year-old case.

