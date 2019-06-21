In Com Staff June 21 2019, 7.57 pm June 21 2019, 7.57 pm

Just a few days back, director Geetu Mohandas had announced that her Moothon actor Roshan Mathew is all set to do a film with Anurag Kashyap. In her Facebook post, she congratulated the star and said this is just the beginning. Since then fans have been waiting for more and more updates regarding this project! Now, in a report on a leading daily, it has been said that Saiyami Kher has been roped in for this film. The report states that Saiyami is the leading lady and has been paired up with Roshan. For those who do not know, Saiyami debuted in Bollywood with the film Mirzya which did not do very well at the box office.

Talking to a daily, the actress said, “Yes, I am currently shooting for the film. It has still not sunk in that I am in an Anurag Kashyap film. It's an understatement to say that I am extremely excited to be a part of this project. Can’t really talk too much about the film right now”. It will be interesting to see how the pair looks on-screen together! Roshan had earlier informed in an interview to a leading daily that Anurag Kashyap was a part of the Hindi screenplay writing of his film Moothon. When the director saw the film, he gave Roshan a call right away to be a part of his film. “Anurag sir has done a part of Moothon’s Hindi screenplay and has also co-produced the film, and he happened to watch it during the editing phase. He liked what he saw and immediately gave me a call. He said that he has a script for a film that he is planning to do, and asked me to see whether I am interested in it. It was as simple as that,” the actor told the daily.