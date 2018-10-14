Sajid Khan finds a supporter in veteran actor Kirron Kher among the #MeToo controversy

The #MeToo movement isn't dying out anytime soon. Many notable names have been unmasked as people have come forward to share their stories. Bollywood director Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by an assistant director and a senior journalist. While everyone from the industry has taken their stand on the issue, Akshay decided not to work with Sajid. In an odd twist, Kirron Kher has come out in defence of Sajid.

In a recent interview, the actor-turned-politician was asked to comment on Sajid Khan, this is what the senior actor had in her reply, "Look but I have known him for many years. Jab tak mere saath kuch nahi hua hai toh main usske baare mein bol nahi sakti. Ab uss mein kitna sach hai, kya hai, that only Sajid can answer or the young ladies who have made the allegations. I don't think it's right for me to comment on what is put on social media about someone because I have not seen it with my eyes and I have not experienced it. Still, the women must have their say and I respect the girls who have come out and called out that this is what has happened to us, though I wish they had done this when it was happening."

When asked about the movement, Kirron spoke at length about the measures taken by the government on the sexual harassment. “According to me, it’s not just about the film industry. There are cases like these in every office, school, college, corporate house etc. The government of India has formed the Vishaka guidelines which should be implemented in every organisation. Anyone who faces any kind of harassment should complain immediately so that a thorough investigation can happen. People who don’t follow it are also at fault,” she added.

In the wake of the allegations surrounding him, Sajid Khan decided to step down as the director of Housefull 4. Film’s leading star, Akshay Kumar, made it clear that he wouldn’t work with a proven offender.