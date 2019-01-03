Salim Khan reveals why Hello Brother starring Salman Khan and Arbaaz was a flop

The Kapil Sharma show is back to entertain us. After Kapil’s tiff with comedian Sunil Grover, Sharma’s career went for a toss. But after a hiatus and getting married, Kapil has finally returned to the small screen to make us all laugh once again. The show’s debut episode saw team Simmbaa making us go LOL with their jokes. Now, as per latest promo released by Sony TV, in the upcoming episode, we will see Salman Khan with his father and brother Arbaaz and Sohail on the comedy show. In the video, we see Salim Khan revealing the reason why movie Hello Brother starring brothers Salman and Arbaaz was a total failure at the box office. He feels that Arbaaz should have died in the film instead of Salman and that's how the flick could have been salvaged. *giggles*

Not just this, father Salim Khan also expressed that how the audiences would have not hesitated a bit if Arbaaz would have died in the film and not Salman. For the unaware, Hello Brother was directed and written by Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan. So we guess, the next time Sohail is churning out a script he should surely sit with papa Salim and brainstorm. You never know the end result would be a great project in the making, not a debacle like Hello Brother.

Isn't it hilarious how father Salim is seen mocking his son Arbaaz on the show? Known to be a humanitarian, it is Salman Khan who has helped the comedian revive his show. And so it was very much obvious for Sallu to be part of one of the episodes. As per a report by Mid-Day, Salman is the one who is producing season 2 of The Kapil Sharma Show.