Salman and Jacqueline rule on Hello mag’s latest cover in their sizzling BLACK chemistry

Race 3 co-stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez look sultry and tempting on the June edition of Hello Magazine India. The Heer-Ranjha duo from Race 3's melodies song, Heeriye is seen ruling like a King and Queen on the cover. The new edition of Hello Magazine India will also feature Salman and Jacqueline in a candid interview about their friendship and bonding.

Jacqueline spells exquisite on the cover in an off-shoulder corset long trail gown, courtesy Gauri and Nainika, leather jacket from Zara paired with Lulu and Sky golden strappy heels. Salman looks his stylish self. Extremely charismatic in a tee from Zara, multi-zipper trousers from Robin NY, leather jacket from Asa Kazingmei paired along with a customised belt and shoes. Whoa, see below:

We also loved how the backdrop, especially the tiles are black and white in colour, which blends in well with the stars' getup. A special mention to the choker neckpiece of Jacqueline and the berry red lip pout, which is doing all the talking. And that's not it, the magazine's official Instagram page also shared a BTS video of the stars prepping up before they pose for the camera. Take a look.

