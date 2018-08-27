Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif find a common muse in Malta

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The movie was a hot topic of discussion last month after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film in the “Nick of time” and Katrina Kaif came on board for the Salman Khan starrer. After wrapping the first schedule in Mumbai, the crew headed to Malta for the second schedule. During this, Salman took the camera in his hands and shot some pictures. And after Salman, the photography bug has bit Katrina as well.

Actor Sunil Grover who plays Salman Khan’s friend in the film recently shared a video on his Instagram where we can see Katrina trying her hands at photography and the muse is none other than Sunil himself who is posing in pyjamas and glasses.

We are curious to see Katrina’s photography skills and we hope Sunil also shares the pictures clicked by Katrina.

Sunil earlier shared a picture of Salman clicking him on the sets of the film.

Salman who is good with painting is also a good photographer and the pictures shared by Sunil are proof.

Well looks like both Salman and Katrina have a common muse in Sunil and they are had a whale of a time in Malta. The Malta schedule was wrapped a couple of days ago and Salman shared a still from a song in the film. And it’s absolutely beautiful.

#Bharat @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Bharat also stars Tabu and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019.