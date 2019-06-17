Abhishek Singh June 17 2019, 7.40 pm June 17 2019, 7.40 pm

In a major development in the Salman Khan Arms Act case, a Jodhpur court has acquitted Salman Khan from the charge of submitting a fake affidavit in the case. In the case which dates back to 1998, Salman was accused of submitting fake claims in the court. The latest verdict from the court would have come as a big relief to Salman Khan in the case which has run for over two decades.

Reportedly, Salman had informed the court that he had lost the license documents, while it was sent for renewal. Salman's counsel claimed that it was not the actor's intention to submit a false affidavit in the court. Reportedly, Salman's counsel Hastimal Saraswat had argued that the actor had not deliberately misled the investigation. The license was missing at the time he was asked to submit it. Speaking with media, the actor’s lawyer stated that he didn’t submit false documentation. "Hence it is not expedient in the interest of justice to proceed against Salman as it is a bonafide mistake of his client. The license was submitted to the Police Commissioner in Mumbai, and Deputy Commissioner of Police has made the statement in the court also" added the lawyer.

Jodhpur Court acquits Salman Khan in case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case that he lost the license documents of his weapons, though the license were sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued his intention wasn't to submit false affidavit pic.twitter.com/KtduJXhTyq — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

In May this year, the Rajasthan High Court had issued notices to actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre Nene, Neelam and Dushyant Singh after a plea was filed by the government against their acquittal. The actors were acquitted by a Chief Judicial Magistrate or district court in the blackbuck poaching case.