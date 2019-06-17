In a major development in the Salman Khan Arms Act case, a Jodhpur court has acquitted Salman Khan from the charge of submitting a fake affidavit in the case. In the case which dates back to 1998, Salman was accused of submitting fake claims in the court. The latest verdict from the court would have come as a big relief to Salman Khan in the case which has run for over two decades.
Reportedly, Salman had informed the court that he had lost the license documents, while it was sent for renewal. Salman's counsel claimed that it was not the actor's intention to submit a false affidavit in the court. Reportedly, Salman's counsel Hastimal Saraswat had argued that the actor had not deliberately misled the investigation. The license was missing at the time he was asked to submit it. Speaking with media, the actor’s lawyer stated that he didn’t submit false documentation. "Hence it is not expedient in the interest of justice to proceed against Salman as it is a bonafide mistake of his client. The license was submitted to the Police Commissioner in Mumbai, and Deputy Commissioner of Police has made the statement in the court also" added the lawyer.
In May this year, the Rajasthan High Court had issued notices to actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre Nene, Neelam and Dushyant Singh after a plea was filed by the government against their acquittal. The actors were acquitted by a Chief Judicial Magistrate or district court in the blackbuck poaching case.
In October 1998, while shooting for his film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan shot two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur. The actor was charged with three cases in connection with poaching and one under the Arms Act were registered against Salman. Saif, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali were present in the vehicle when the alleged incident happened.