Salman Khan back on Race 3 set after jail stint

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s conviction in the blackbuck poaching case startled his fans and relatives. The bail granted to him by the Jodhpur Sessions court was a reliever not just to those who love him but for those working with him as well. His bail meant the star could get back to shooting his current project, Race 3 without much delay.

True to his schedule, Khan was back on set of Race 3 on Thursday. He was seen wearing casual shorts and a blue shirt in the Mumbai set. His co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah was also present for the shoot. He is said to have shot a crucial scene with the leading ladies.

The Race 3 shoot was reported to have been shifted to India after the court’s restriction on Khan traveling abroad. The makers of the film chose to shift the venue rather than go for the lengthy process of applying for permission. “After the Jodhpur experience, Salman’s producer and director have decided to shoot those scenes in India,” a source close to the film told Deccan Chronicle.

Khan’s bail let his Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani breathe a sigh of relief as he told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s not about the film because films will keep getting made. We are all happy and relieved that bhai is out. He will join the rest of the cast on the set this week to film a crucial sequence with Jacqueline.”

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. It is slated for a June 15 release.