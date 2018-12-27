Salman Khan birthday party in Panvel: Here’s how it all goes down on hIs big day

There’s no particular significance to December 27th, other than the fact of course that it’s Salman Khan’s birthday. Haters and fans of the superstar unite on this day to ‘cherish’ his many achievements. I have been covering Salman’s big day for almost four years now. He is one of the biggest star in the industry, an industry himself. Can afford to bring in his big day at any international destination but Khan keeps it simple. He understands that not all who love him can make the travel, so his Panvel farmhouse is the epicentre for all celebrations on this day.

Named after his sister, the supposed 150 acre Arpita Farms, over looking the Panvel hills, has been the venue for a long time. A place that is also home to some exotic breeds of horses, a liking Khan picked up on the advise of Randeep Hooda, an animal lover himself. The media often makes the excruciating trip to the farm on the eve of Salman’s birthday every year, something that Khan acknowledges and always makes a point to meet them before the festivities begin. The farm, near Waje village, is 10 kilometer drive from the Panvel station and can get rather lonely in the night. But the paps and the tv channels wait on.

He may not have had a great year as far as his releases go but Salman Khan isn’t complaining. He was his happy self as he met the media and is looking forward to the new year where the release of Bharat waits in the wings. Dabangg 3, reports say, will only release in 2020.

Salman Khan has few friends because the closest ones eventually become as close as family. And there were a lot of them present, Katrina Kaif, was there as usual but it was Sushmita Sen who owned the night with this dance performance with her Biwi No. 1 star.

Happy birthday Salman Khan. Here’s to a better 2019 and Bharat. We’re looking forward to it.