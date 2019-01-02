Entertainment Salman Khan confesses how Sanjay Dutt persuaded him to tie the knot! Divya Ramnani January 02 2019, 6.00 pm January 02 2019, 6.00 pm

When is Salman Khan getting married? That's the one thing that the entire nation wants to know. Well, we don’t have the answer to this but the actor just shared in an interesting anecdote about the same. It all happened on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. After Ranveer Singh gracing the opening episode, superstar Salman Khan, who also happens to be the producer of this show, will be seen as the second guest. Well, everything appeared fine until a promo of Salman Khan, being asked about his marriage was released by the makers. The actor is constantly asked about his marriage but, each time, he manages to dodge the question with a sarcastic reply. However, this time, he had the wittiest reply. Salman Khan narrated an incident when his good friend and actor, Sanjay Dutt convinced him to tie the knot. Sanjay even pointed out many advantages of getting married.

In the promo, Salman says, “Sanju baba was convincing me to get married and said ‘Bhaijaan, you should get married.’ And as he spoke, his phone was constantly ringing. He said ‘you come home tired after the shoot. She will press your head. Marriage is the best thing.” Hilarious, isn’t it? Sanjay Dutt’s efforts clearly went in vain as Salman Khan is still, one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood.

The episode will be aired on January 4 and 5 and Salman will be accompanied by his father Salim Khan and brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. We can’t wait for more such interesting revelations.