Relief for Salman Khan as he's granted bail in Blackbuck poaching case after two nights in jail

Salman Khan’s conviction in the blackbuck poaching case shocked his family and fans. After his first plea for bail was turned down on Friday, The actor got relief from jail on Saturday afternoon. It has now been reported that khan has been granted bail. During the hearing, the prosecution pleaded for Salman's bail to be rejected while the defense argued that eye-witness accounts were not accurate. The judge eventually delivered the verdict after a brief time spent in the ante chamber.

The relief comes for Salman after spending two nights in jail and with a bail bond of Rs 50,000. The order was written in over 15 pages. He will be released from Jodhpur Central Jail at 7 PM. He has been granted bail on the condition of not be allowed to travel outside the country without permission and he has to be present for another before May 7.

Salman has already spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail as prisoner number 106 in Barrack No. 2, away from other inmates. On Friday, after his first bail plea was was postponed, his close friend Preity Zinta even visited him in jail. His sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira were present in court for all three hearings along with his loyal bodyguard, Shera.

During the verdict declaration on Thursday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri said, “The way the accused killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws... he is a film star, people emulate him... there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified."

Salman’s conviction comes as all four other accused in the case, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were acquitted of all charges. The incident took place 20 years ago when the accused decided to go for hunting near KanKani villager. The villagers who belong to the conservationist Bishnoi community later spotted them killing two blackbucks. This happened after the group had spent the day shooting for hit family drama Hum Saath - Saath Hain in 1998.