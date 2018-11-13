Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Bharat: Makers recreate Wagah Border in Punjab

The shooting of Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is going on in full swing. After working for a tedious yet fun schedule in Abu Dhabi, the cast and crew have headed to Punjab for the shooting.

The Wagah Border has been recreated in Punjab showing India and Pakistan, amidst a tight security. It is being said that the most crucial part of the film – the climax is being shot there. Reportedly the makers wanted to shoot at the Wagah Border but due to security reasons, it couldn’t happen. However, then the makers resorted to creating the same in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Bharat is an official adaptation of An Ode To My Father, wherein Salman will be seen sporting five different looks.

The story of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, Bharat also has an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2019 and we can’t wait!