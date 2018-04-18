Salman Khan pens another track for Race 3, will sing it too

Actor Salman Khan is without doubt a multi-talented star. While his acting knows no bound, his dancing skills carries Bollywood quintessential flavor. Now the actor is foraying into foreign waters in terms of exploring his talent. He is now reported to get ready to lend his voice for his upcoming film Race 3. This comes after the actor had recently started penning songs for films.

The actor was earlier reported to have penned a song for Race 3 but he is now taking it further by penning down yet another one for the third installment of the franchise. But he is not going to just write the song but also sing it as well.

He had earlier lent his voice for hit songs like Hangover, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Jag Ghoomeya and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. Race 3 will see him repeat his streak yet again.

The first song that Khan penned for Race 3 will be voiced by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur and the second one will be see Khan croon it. The song is reported to have already been recorded at director Vishal Mishra’s studio. It will soon be released along with other songs from the film.

The movie is being directed by Remo D’Souza and will also see a choreography by him for the song Khan is singing. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala and will hit screens on Eid this year.