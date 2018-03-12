Salman Khan remembers a time he was scared of Aamirs success

The three Khans of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan rule the box office every time they hit it with their films. The competition between them is an open secret with every one of them vying to break the other’s record. But that does not mean there was not a time when they did not feel scared when pitted against one another. Salman has finally come forward with the back story of a time when he was scared of Aamir.

“The journey I began with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, not knowing if I would make it, and that time it was difficult because there was another actor, who had started his career and he had given a big hit. That kid’s name was Aamir Khan. He was from the same locality. I thought that he made it and if I didn’t make it, the whole Bandra will start laughing at me. So, my concern was only Bandra- Pali Hill and the friends’ circle, which just had four-five people,” said Salman at the Global TiE Summit.

He also touched upon the fact that as an actor with the limelight ever shining on him, he never really gets time to get sad or have a break down. “My profession is such that I have to look good, dress up, do stylised action sequences and romance. Articles come on my affairs, me working with beautiful heroines and then suddenly a court date comes up... People see me on Bigg Boss in which I am laughing and joking. So, people think I don’t give a damn about things. That is the most difficult part about our journey as actors. No matter what you are going through at your home or in your personal life, you can’t have subtitles there. You have to be that character, no matter what you are going through,” mentioned the star.

As a hero on screen, vulnerability is often shown by Salman but it seems like he never gets to do it in real life.