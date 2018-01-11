Salman Khan says Tubelight failed due to absence of his hero image

Our Bollywood stars may revel when their movies see the best of box office but that does not stop them from acknowledging when their films face sour times at the movie theatre. Salman Khan is soaring high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai with the blockbuster breaking records by collecting over Rs. 300 crore but this success is not stopping Khan from reflecting on why his previous film Tubelight did not do well at the collection box. Being a star of his scale, Khan seems unafraid to say he has failed with a few films.

The star told NDTV that his fans love his 'hero' image and Tubelight didn't do well at the box office because he played a different character in the film. Optimism in a lead is what his fans really dig for and that they did not when they were left teary-eyed in the pre-Eid release said the star. Following the failure at the box office, as Tubelight managed to bag only Rs. 64.77 crores in its first weekend, Khan had compensated his distributors and exhibitors for their loss by giving back Rs. 35 crore. The amount added to half the loss the distributors had garnered.

But for Khan, one misstep lead to a second strong step. Tiger Zinda has become Bollywood’s fifth Rs 300 crore film. Khan now holds the record for starring in three of those five movies. He however, wants a better box office record, “I have done 100 films so far and only three of them are in the 300 crore club, so for me the average is really bad."

It can be safe to say that Khan will now be concentrating on hitting the 300 crore mark with his upcoming project Race 3.