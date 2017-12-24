Salman Khan, SRK and Virat Kohli retain top spots in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli retain their spots on Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. Unlike previous editions of the List, and in alignment with the Forbes methodology, Forbes has excluded the ‘fame’ quotient to determine the ranks. The period under consideration is October 1, 2016, to September 30, 2017.The total earnings of all celebrities have come down to around ₹2,683.31 crores. Bollywood and Cricket rules the list with 46 actors and 15 cricketers out of 21 sportspeople. However, there are refreshing new faces too that have made it to the list.

Salman Khan, 51, tops the list for second consecutive year despite failed box office performance of his film Tubelight. Salman earned ₹232.83 crore through endorsements. His earnings constitute about 8.67 percent of the total earnings of the top 100 list.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan settled for the second spot with ₹170.5 crore even after his film bombed at the box office.

To follow the suit is 29-years-old Indian skipper Virat Kohli with ₹100.72 crore. However, the combined earnings of the top 3 have fallen by almost 20 percent compared to last year. The oldest celebrity to make to the the list is Amitabh Bachchan, 75, has ₹40 crores in his kitty. From down South, 14 celebrities made it to the list.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu climbed 49 points to 13th position because of some 16 brand endorsements which helped boost her earnings by almost 1,600 percent over a year ago. Other non-cricketing sportspersons are Kidambi Srikanth—the only Indian badminton player to win four Superseries titles in a year—and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, the fourth-highest international goal scorer in contemporary football. Apart from actors and sportspersons, gracing the list are an assortment of musicians, filmmakers, comedians, authors and television personalities.

One woman to make it to the top 10 is Priyanka Chopra (No 7; ₹68 crore), as she continued to make her mark internationally. Deepika Padukone is at No 11 with ₹59.45 crore.