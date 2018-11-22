Salman Khan takes time out from his hectic schedule to promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh

Salman Khan is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood currently as he is juggling between his career on both the big and small screen. The star currently shooting for his film Bharat and his reality show Bigg Boss season 12. So when pictures of him wearing the traditional dress of Arunachal Pradesh surfaced one wondered as to where did he get the time to do this? But the pictures aren't morphed and Sallu bhai was really there to promote Arunachal Pradesh tourism. On Thursday, Kiren Rijju the Minister of State for Home Affairs took to Twitter and thanked Salman Khan for his presence and for promoting the state as a destination for adventure sports.

People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today. pic.twitter.com/L9W8SIMLMb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2018

The 53-year-old actor was seen riding his favourite Being Human bicycle along with other dignitaries. Earlier this year at an event, Salman had opened up on his love for the state and said, “I have never been there, but I don’t know why I like Arunachal Pradesh so much that I just wanted to go there for longest time to see the place and to be there. I did a film called Tubelight with child actor Matin Rey Tangu who hails from Arunachal Pradesh. So, whenever he used to meet me, he used to tell me to visit Itanagar which is in Arunachal Pradesh.”

We all are aware that Salman is a bit of a nature fan and Matin’s persistent description made him visit the place even more. “He used to keep on talking about rivers, mountains and the pollution-free environment of Itanagar and Pasighat. So, I got very fascinated with that. He always tells me that ‘Every time you promise me, but you don’t come here. I don’t like Mumbai but then also, I come here to meet you’.” he added.

And now looks like the actor has finally made it to the state where he wanted to be for so long. And we hope with Salman’s help, the state will witness a boost in tourism.