Salman Khan the reason for Karisma Kapoor’s Mental Hood issues?

Shakespeare once said, “what’s in a name,” but looks like Karisma Kapoor’s rumoured comeback series with Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji has a lot to do with it. With many Bollywood stars exploring the space, it was about time Karisma too joined the league. However, the actor’s web series which is in its pre-production stage has already run into trouble. And guess what? Salman Khan has something to do with it.

Ekta too is faring well in the digital arena with her revolutionary series like Dev DD, Romil & Jugal and more. While Dev DD is a gender-reverse take on tragic story of Devdas, Romil & Jugal explores the story of Romeo & Juliet with a homosexual twist. Not just these, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring the popular on-screen pair Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor fared well in not just one but two seasons! And then there are the likes of Nimrat Kaur starring Test Case, Rajkummar Rao’s Bose: Dead/Alive and more.

Coming to the web series in question, while the developments of the show have been kept under wraps, some details have leaked. Reportedly, the title of the web series is Mental Hood. But here’s the catch! The title is already registered with none other than Salman Khan. Reportedly, Salman had registered the title long ago, and his 2014 release Jai Ho was initially named the same. However, his father Salim Khan intervened and the movie was named Jai Ho. The actor owns the title and seems to have kept it for his future projects. The makers, sources say, are in touch with Salman in order to acquire the title.

It will be interesting to see if the makers manage to grab hold of the title. Will Salman let go of it, or will he give it to his Judwaa co-star? We will have to see. Karisma has been missing in action for quite some time now. She did try and make a comeback with 2012 movie Dangerous Ishhq, but sadly, it bombed at the box office. After Saif Ali Khan tasting accolades with Sacred Games, let’s see if Karisma too manages to shine in the web space.