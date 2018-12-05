Salman Khan to grace the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show!

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma, after a long hiatus, is all set to bounce back with his famous talk show - The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. The shooting for the same has kick-started and guess who is going to grace the very first episode? It is none other than Bollywood actor Salman Khan who will come along with his family. Great news, isn’t it?

According to sources, “The first celebrity guest is none other than the Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan who will be accompanied by his family. While Kapil will be joined by his original gang – Chandan, Kiku Sharda and Sumona, the audience will get to see Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek as well along with Rochelle Rao. This time around, the mood is set and the audience will get to see a whole new plot unveil with characters galore and fun unlimited.” Our excitement level is at its peak, guys!

Apart from being the first guest, Salman Khan is also producing the show. We got our hands on the crew card that has the SK TV initials on it which means Salman Khan TV.

Well, double celebrations for Kapil Sharma as along with his TV comeback, the comedian is getting hitched to his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. Congratulations to the two of them!