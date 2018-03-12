Salman Khan to produce new cop based television drama

Salman Khan to produce cop based TV drama

Salman Khan’s love for television seems to grow day by day as the star is increasingly making television appearances. After hosting super hit reality show Bigg Boss 11, Khan seems to want to take the love to a different level. He may no longer be interested in making just appearances. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, he now wants to produce television shows too.

“Salman is already on board for season three of Dus Ka Dum which is expected to go on air in June. Talks have been on for a fiction show with Sony for some time now. Casting is expected to begin soon and if everything works out as planned, it will go on air by the year end,” said a source close to the project.

While the actor has already started the journey with the third season of Dus Ka Dum, he is also planning another project. According to the tabloid, the series being discussed is that of a Mumbai cop, which he may produce and act in. If the show materialises, it will be the first time Salman will play a cop on the small screen. The actor has previously played a Robin Hood style cop in his hit franchise Dabangg which will soon see its third installment.

“The team has been having long meetings with Salman and working on making the upcoming season more interactive, unlike the previous ones so viewers get to play along with the contestants while watching the episodes,” added the source.

The actor is currently shooting Race 3 and will move on to film Dabangg 3 and Bharat after that.