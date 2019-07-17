Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 7.03 pm July 17 2019, 7.03 pm

Natural calamities are the scariest, as they are the most unexpected things that can happen at any point in time. While the entire country stands united and is helping the state of Assam from drowning in floods, recently, the exotic Bali, too, experienced the wrath of nature. Romanian singer and actress Iulia Vantur was at the vacation spot for a work commitment, where she experienced an earthquake that hit Bali, on Tuesday. In fact, the Romanian beauty survived a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. Many in Indonesia felt panic as the earthquake rocked the beach.

Taking to her Instagram, Iulia recalled her scary experience. In the post, the singer expressed how in a few seconds numerous thoughts popped on her mind, but the highlight of her post was a very important message shared by Vantur. A part of her shared post read, "Wake up to life!!! Today I've got a v shaky "alarm" in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only a few seconds thousands of thoughts were "shaking" my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came (sic)."

Have a look at the video featuring Iulia Vantur below: