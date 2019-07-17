Natural calamities are the scariest, as they are the most unexpected things that can happen at any point in time. While the entire country stands united and is helping the state of Assam from drowning in floods, recently, the exotic Bali, too, experienced the wrath of nature. Romanian singer and actress Iulia Vantur was at the vacation spot for a work commitment, where she experienced an earthquake that hit Bali, on Tuesday. In fact, the Romanian beauty survived a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. Many in Indonesia felt panic as the earthquake rocked the beach.
Taking to her Instagram, Iulia recalled her scary experience. In the post, the singer expressed how in a few seconds numerous thoughts popped on her mind, but the highlight of her post was a very important message shared by Vantur. A part of her shared post read, "Wake up to life!!! Today I've got a v shaky "alarm" in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only a few seconds thousands of thoughts were "shaking" my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came (sic)."
Wake up to life!!! Today I’ve got a v shaky “alarm” in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were “shaking” my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came. Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful #bali #iuliavantur #kantolampowaterfall @bali_whereisnikita
Iulia Vantur is taking baby steps into Bollywood and is rumoured to be dating the bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan. The Romanian beauty has lent her voice in two songs for Khan's film Race 3 -
