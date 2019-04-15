Salman Khan’s Bharat avatar can pose a threat to THIS 60 year old Frenchman

Rushabh Dhruv April 15 2019, 4.53 pm April 15 2019, 4.53 pm

The hoopla around Salman Khan’s Bharat has been the talk of the town from the time of its inception. Salman Khan recently took to social media on to share his first look from Bharat. In the shared poster, Salman can be seen as an old man who is in his 60s or 70s. The first look of Salman from Bharat seems to be quite impressive as we haven't seen Salman portraying such an aged character on the celluloid before. Dressed in a chequered suit along with grey hair, moustache, overgrown beard, and spectacles, Salman Khan looks different and we are loving it. Not just this, the new poster also has 2010 written on it and we wonder why so?

For the unversed, Salman Khan will be sporting not one but five different looks in the film, glimpses of which we saw in the film’s teaser. But hey... the internet being a spot where you can google anything and everything, we stumbled upon a 60-year-old Frenchman named Philippe Dumas whose beard game is exactly similar to that of Salman Khan on the poster. Right from the colour of the beard to the even the style of moustache, looks like the Frenchman is gonna have a tough competition hereafter from Salman Khan. FYI, Phillippe is a fashion model thanks to his beard and desires to work for international brands like Dior and Chanel. Salman Khan, 53 is killing it in the new long beard look and we bet fans are also loving him in this brand new avatar. All we can say is that Salman's Bharat poster look is a serious threat to this 60-year-old Frenchman who earns money from his beard.

yada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @ReelLifeProdn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/kHaz7kzkXu

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 15, 2019

Here's a look at Philippe Dumas' profile, just in case you wanna surf.

The plot of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2019 and we are ready!