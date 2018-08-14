Salman Khan's Bharat will have Helen's touch

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan, is one of the most awaited film of 2019. The film was in news recently when Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film at the ninth hour and Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif was roped in. Amidst all the chaos, the film’s supporting actor, Disha Patani has been prepping for her role in the film as Salman Khan’s sister. It is being said that her costumes will be inspired by veteran actor Helen.

Reportedly, Disha Patani will be playing a trapeze artist in the film, and her role will span over five decades. The Baaghi actor’s look and outfits have been worked on by Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and, his personal costume designer, Ashley Rebello. The styling team has done extensive research for the actor’s costume and have drawn inspiration from big travelling circus companies like Ringling Bros & Barnum, and the Bailey and Folie dancers from the 1960s. Well, one wonders if it was Salman Khan’s idea to get Disha Patani styled after Helen.

#bharat❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 27, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

Talking about Disha Patani’s role in Bharat, the Baaghi 2 actor has been training to get in to the skin of her character, Radha, Salman Khan’s sister in the film. She has been posting her training videos on Instagram and after looking at them one can surely say that she is giving her best.

Talking about Bharat, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama An Ode To My Father and apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, we will also see Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film’s first schedule was shot in Mumbai and the second is currently being shot in Malta and is slated to release on Eid, 2019.