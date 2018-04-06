Salman Khan's lawyer threatened to not appear in court

Salman Khan’s arrest in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has ruffled his family and fans. As the Bollywood star headed towards his cell in Jodhpur Central Jail, fans remained in shock. Hopes of the star getting a bail the next day remained high as his lawyer fought on. But now it seems even his lawyer was threatened to not appear in court for his bail plea.

Lawyer Mahesh Bora, fighting for Salman told Asian Age that he was threatened after the verdict and his statement mentioning he will appeal for bail the next day. "Yesterday I got threatening SMSes and internet calls warning me not to appear for Salman Khan in bail hearing today,” he said. Despite the threats he appeared with his 51-page bail application the next day. While it is not known who may have placed the threats, it certainly did not deter Salman’s bail plea from being placed. However, the plea was denied which means Salman has to stay another night in jail. The second hearing for his bail has been kept on Saturday at 10:30 AM.

During the verdict announcement, Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri said, "The way the accused killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws...he is a film star, people emulate him... there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified."

His five year jail sentences comes as the case states that two blackbucks were shot dead near the Bishnoi community village of Kankani in October 1998 by Khan along with four other actors when they went on a hunt after spending the day shooting for his film, Hum Saath Saath Hain.