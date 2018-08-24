Salman Khan’s Race 3 Masand ko nahin pasand, BHAI gets trolled

When producer Ramesh Taurani decided to make the third instalment in the Race franchise, he obviously didn't know it will turn out to be a cringefest. And if he did, well it's too late, at least for the people, especially who went to watch it the first day, first show. The franchise was kick-started by Abbas-Mastan and it was never particularly bright. Saif Ali Khan as the leading man saved the first two parts from being daft and deafening to a certain extent. But Salman Khan, who replaced Saif and Remo D'souza, who sat on the director's chair for the third instalment did a lot of damage to everyone who saw it, including the superstar's legion of fans.

Taurani must have thought that Salman's Midas touch would work wonders at the box office. Unfortunately, it did not as the film went on to earn not more than Rs 170 crore. The figure is much less when compared to Salman's other action flicks like Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), which made over Rs 339 crore and Kick (2014), which earned almost 232 crore at the domestic box office.

So it can't be any more clear that how awful the film was. And now that it's available for streaming on a digital platform, people are dreading it. One of them is senior journalist Rajeev Masand. Salman took to his Twitter account that Race 3 is available on Amazon Prime and the announcement came in the form of a question. And Rajeev's reply is basically all of us.

Those who watched first time around barely survived. Dobara himmat nahin hai bhai :) https://t.co/6EXIf7f770 — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) August 23, 2018

Race 3, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor (who returned to the franchise for the third time, although this time it was only for money as confessed by him), didn't merely demand you to leave your brains behind but guaranteed you won’t find them anywhere even after the ordeal is over.

Cinegoers somehow have managed to recover from the trauma that was Race 3 by watching films like Mulk and Sanju that released after Race 3. And even though the film is now available for streaming and you haven't watched it, we suggest keep it that way.