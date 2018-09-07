Salman Khan’s sleepless-ratri courtesy Loveratri

Salman Khan and trouble go hand in hand. The Dabangg actor makes headlines more for his off screen antics rather than his on screen heroics. The latest controversy that the actor has found himself in is that a case has been registered against Salman Khan for his upcoming production, Loveratri.

Reportedly, an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Thursday filed a complaint in a Bihar court against Salman Khan and others associated with Salman Khan Films' Loveratri, alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments by deriding the festival of Navaratri. The complaint filed by Ojha will be heard by sub-divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar on September 12. The lead pair of the film Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, too, have been named in the complaint by Sudhir.

Sudhir has alleged that the film, produced by Salman, promotes vulgarity and denigrates Goddess Durga. He said the film's scheduled date of release, October 5, is close to Navaratri festival this year, and it would hurt Hindu sentiments.He said his impression about the yet-to-be released movie is based on the promos and teasers being broadcast on YouTube and other such channels.

The complaint has been under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (assertions, imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, Salman Khan (who was in Goa for the launch of his reality show Bigg Boss) said that Loveratri does not disrespect or demean any culture. "Some people, I don't know who they are, have some problem with title of the film. It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture. Our Prime Minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character, like I played a sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in Sultan, I do it with a lot of respect."

"We are making the film with Navaratri in the backdrop. We have made this beautiful film celebrating the music, colour, love and the fun of festive season. We don't need any publicity like that. Once the film is released those people will know there is nothing," he added.

The 52-year old actor said he believes in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is positive for the film. "The censor board is the right body to decide. I am sure it will get a 'U' certificate. And if the censor board has given the certificate then I don't think anybody has the right to say anything."