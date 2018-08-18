Salman Khan's vanity van in Malta is a swank-fest

Salman Khan is currently in Malta where he is shooting for his upcoming film, Bharat, which reunites him with this Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar and of course his favourite co-star Katrina Kaif. And going by the pictures of Salman's vanity van that have made its way to social media, looks like it's a glam shoot schedule for the superstar.

Bharat producer, Nikhil Namit, shared pictures of Salman’s swanky vanity van on his Instagram stories. Fans didn’t waste time taking screenshots splashing it over their pages. Well, it really is something to look at.

Earlier too pictures of interiors of Salman's other vanity vans have been posted on social media.

Salman Khan's Vanity Van @BeingSalmanKhan @SalmanKhan_FC : Salman Khan Nice Kick in his Vanity Van it looks nice pic.twitter.com/CRJLCeRzzP” — Jυѕт Sαℓмαn Kнαn_FC™ (@JustSalmanKhan) June 23, 2014

We would be lying if we said we are not floored after looking at Salman's vanity van in Malta, which by the way has become a favourite spot for Bollywood filmmakers considering Yash Raj Films' upcoming venture Thugs Of Hindostan too has been shot there.

Talking about Bharat, we all know that Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film, after which Katrina Kaif was brought onboard. The actress has left for Malta last night to join Salman and others for the second schedule. The first schedule of Bharat was shot in Mumbai.

The first teaser of Bharat was unveiled by Salman on the Independence Day and needless to say, it has upped all the excitement.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu.