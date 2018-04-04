Salman’s nephew Ahil’s second birthday was a wonderland party for kids and adults

Birthday parties for celebrity kids are grand affairs. Their parents leave no stone unturned in their attempt to make birthdays of their little darlings a gala affair. The recent grand parties thrown for Aaradhya Bachchan and Adira Chopra only stand proof. But one kid seems to have beaten all of them, meet Ahil Sharma, Salman Khan’s nephew who had a blast for his second birthday.

Aprita Khan shared adorable pictures of the birthday party held in UAE on Saturday, March 31. And by the looks of it, she went aboard with a massive train wonderland cake. At one point Ahil stood on the same table where the cake was kept. The cake was colourfully painted in clouds and green grass and had toys placed on top. There was also a toy train chugging around. It had all the elements for a young boy’s wonderment like speeding cars, clawing crane and monster trucks placed all around. A gleeful Arpita and Aayush Sharma held an exuberant Ahil while a champagne bottle was popped as celebrations followed.

HBD lilguy #ahilturnstwo #aboutlastnight @wowsweets_uae A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:17am PDT

Another video shared from the party showed a four tiered cake brightly covered fondue with sugar animals placed all over. At the base of the cake was a monster fondue tyre adding to the aesthetics.

In attendance was Ahil’s uncle Salman as well as close family friend Jacqueline Fernandez who was seen grooving with Arpita in a care free manner. Grandfather Salim Khan was present to bless the little one. The entire Khan family flew down for the gala celebrations and it does not seem to stop any time soon.