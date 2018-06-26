Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty - Tamil actresses and their highest grossing films

Times are changing. Better roles are being written for women and there are cases when they have been paid more than their male co-stars. Deepika Padukone confessed that she got more money than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat. And the fact that Veere Di Wedding, a film with four women in the lead made big money at the box office is another proof that females are the future. Today, the heroines too can get people to the theatres and thereby bring good business to a film. And it's not limited to Hindi films only as some Tamil films too managed to get the cash registers ringing. In fact, some movies from Tamil cinema outdid those Hindi films that held the top record at the worldwide box office for a long time. Needless to say, these Tamil actresses would be very proud to be associated with such money spinners.

Here's taking a look at the top Tamil actresses and their highest grossing movies:

Anushka Shetty | Baahubali 2 | Rs 1,792.08 crore

The figure there says it all. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which also starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti and Tamannaah Bhatia is the most successful Indian film so far. Not only in India but people all over the world loved it and the box office numbers are a clear proof.

Samantha Akkineni | Mersal | Rs 244.8 crore

The film, which starred Vijay in a triple role was a commercial success. It became the fifth-highest grossing Tamil film.

Amy Jackson | I | Rs 240 crore

The 2015 Tamil revenge thriller stars superstar Vikram, Amy and Suresh Gopi in the lead. The film, which is loosely based on Disney's Beauty & The Beast went on to become a major box office success. Now Amy is starring in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, and we won't be surprised if that replaces I in this list.

Asin Thottumkal | Dasavatharam | Rs 103 crore

Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, it stars Kamal Haasan, who also wrote the screenplay and story of the film, in ten distinct roles along with Asin. The aspects of the visual effects and the performances of the cast were appreciated, which created a positive word of mouth.

Nayanthara | Maya | Rs 31 crore

It might not have made a huge money at the box office, but this was Nayanthara's solo hit. The film was a critical success.

Females are the future, as we said. We look forward to watching these super-performers break more barriers, in future.