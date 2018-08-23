Samantha to star in the remake of blockbuster Korean comedy Miss Granny?

Many actresses, these days are choosing to go ahead with women-centric films rather than starring opposite a male star. Nayanthara has been successfully following this trend apart from her usual commitments for big hero films, but one of the next artists in line is definitely Samantha. After her Tamil and Telugu remakes of the Kannada hit U-Turn hit the screen in September, the actress is now contemplating on doing a Korean remake.

According to the latest sources, Samantha has really liked the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Miss Granny, and has agreed to star in its remake, which will most probably be directed by Nandini Kumar of Kalyana Vaibhogame fame.

Miss Granny is a feel-good comedy-drama that follows an elderly woman who regains her youth after clicking a picture at a one-of-its-kind studio. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the film turned out to be a blockbuster grossing more than US$ 50 million at the box office.

Samantha’s U-Turn gears up for its worldwide release on September 13, alongside the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Seemaraja in which she is the female lead. With two releases on the same day, it’s going to be a great day out for her fans!