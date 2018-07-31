Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's love is on track in this DDLJ scene

The power couple of the Hindi TV industry, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, has been enjoying a Swiss vacation for a long time now and there is no denying that all their photos from the picture-perfect destination are setting some serious travel goals. The much-in-love couple is enjoying their vacation to the fullest and it is quite evident from their social media updates.

One post that has caught our attention though is that of these two having their own DDLJ moment. Mohit recently shared a video of himself with wife Sanaya and we promise that it will leave you in splits. In the video, while Mohit is on a not-in-motion train trying to pose like Shah Rukh Khan, a blurry Sanaya can be seen running towards Mohit in the background, just like it happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But Sanaya and Mohit have bought in their own twist and the end of this video is hilarious.

Funny yet adorable, no?

The two met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum in which both were the leads and just how quickly they fell in love with each other in reel, it took them no time to be head-over-heels in love with each other in real as well. It's been two years since they have been married now and we totally adore this couple.