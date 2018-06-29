All you need to know about 1973 movie Nagarahavu which will be re-releasing after 45 years

One of the cult movies in the Sandalwood industry, Dr Vishnuvardhan’s classic Nagaravahu which hit the theatres in 1973, will be re-released. Actor and producer Balaji Veeraswamy recently announced that it is because of the strong storyline which is relevant even today, they decided to re-release the film after 45 years with advanced sound effects.

Apart from Dr Vishnuvardhan, Nagaravahu also saw Vishnuvardhan, Aarathi, KS Ashwath, Leelavathi and Ambarish.

Based on T. R. Subba Rao's three novels Nagarahavu, Ondu Gandu Eradu Hennu and Sarpa Mathsara, the film’s screenplay was written and directed by Puttanna Kanagal. The story revolves around a short-tempered, yet affable college student named Ramachari, who is unpopular in the whole town of Chitradurga and is disliked by many people in his college due to his anger issues.

Vijay Bhaskar had composed music for this film while Chittibabu was responsible for the cinematography and P Bhakthavathsalam edited it. The film was produced by N Veeraswamy under the banner Sri Eshwari Productions.

The film was released in 35 mm, will be now presented in Cinemascope. The cinema viewing experience will be a visual treat in full screen, and in 7.1 surround sound.

Well, we hope the movie buffs will surely cherish the cult movie of 1973 with added effects and sound improvisations.