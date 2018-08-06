Tamannaah confirms her sophomore Kannada film!

KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) is one of the biggest films that is being made in Kannada film industry. This big-budget venture is being directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The makers are also planning to release the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, making it a truly spectacular 'Sandalwood' project. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead roles and now, one more face has been added to the list.

The latest update from KGF is that the shooting of this film is nearing its end with a special song featuring none other than Tamannaah shaking a leg with Yash being planned. Karthik Gowda, the creative executive producer of Hombale Films, confirmed the news through his Twitter handle. He said that her special appearance will be a recreation of the Jokae Naanu Balliya Minchu song and that it will be shot this week. We can expect the trailer and other details pertaining to the film's release to roll out very soon.

Yes, @tamannaahspeaks will make a special appearance for #KGF in the recreation of "Jokae naanu balliya minchu" song this week & with that the shooting will be wrapped up. Trailer and other details very soon. #HombaleFilms @NimmaYash @SrinidhiShetty7 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) August 5, 2018

Prior to this, Tamannaah had made a special appearance in Kannada film title Jaguar through song Sampige in 2016. It seems that she is becoming quite the favourite among Kannada filmmakers for special songs in order to add that extra oomph to their films. One can surely expect Yash and Tamannaah to drive the Kannada masses crazy with their moves in KGF.