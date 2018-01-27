Veteran Kannada actor Edekallu Chandrashekhar passes away at 63

South Indian cinema has lost one of its best. Veteran Kannada actor Edekkalu Chandrashekhar passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest in the early hours of January 27. The 63-year-old actor was at his home in Canada when attempts were made to revive the actors pulse. He is survived by his mother, wife and daughter.

His daughter Tanya confirmed the news of his demise and told a Hindu reporter, “Last night I spoke to him when he was shifted to a hospital. He only said he had a slight pain, but I got a call at around 3.30 am saying he passed away.”

A seasoned actor in Kannada film industry, Chandrashekhar made his debut as a child artist in 1969 with the film Namma Makkalu. Eventually, he went on to become an acclaimed Sandalwood actor and has worked with superstars like Vishnuvardhan and Rajkumar. He first came into the limelight as Nanjunda in Puttanna Kanaga's Edakallu Guddada Mele which released in 1973. The film was so successful that eventually the title became his first name and he grew popular as Edakallu Guddadamele Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar has done a few shows on television as well which includes Yeradu Kanasu. The actor was also seen in the recent Kannada movie ‘Chakravarthy’ which featured Challenging Star Darshan. With over 40 movies in his filmography, Chandrashekhar's was last seen in 3 Ghante, 30 Dina, 30 Second starring Arun Gowda and Kavya Shetty which saw a January 5 release.

In 1984, Chandrashekhar married dancer Sheela and shifted to Canada and worked with the Indian High Commission in Toronto. He returned to the screen in 2004 and made his directorial debut with Poorvapara opposite leading lady Geeta. The movie became the first Kannada film to be screened at the Toronto Film Festival that year.

Film Actor Chandrashekhar sir passed away in Canada.

Very nice gentleman and affable person. May God keep his soul in eternal peace sir 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ogb0MBUZUK — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethOfficial) January 27, 2018

Kannada film industry actors and many more celebrities are mourning the demise of Edekkalu Chandrashekhar and have expressed their condolences on social media. His daughter has said that her father was in Bengaluru just 10 days ago after which he returned to Canada. The family is yet to decide whether Chandrashekhar's last rites will be conducted in Bengaluru or Canada.