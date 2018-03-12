Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Don’t think Padmaavat is the end of protests, it’s just the beginning

Sanjay Leela bhansali may have turned a film wiser with Padmaavat but today he also turned a year older. As the film crossed Rs 270 crore at Indian box offices alone, he can only be thankful for the audience response on his birthday. But he will forever remember Padmaavat as a lesson more than an experience. Following the strong opposition by fringe elements against the movie’s release, Bhansali said, “I don’t think ‘Padmaavat’ is the end of it (the protests). This is just the beginning.”

He further added, “I’ve been through so much during the past year, I am numbed. It is baffling why the situation was allowed to get out of hand in the first place. I can only thank the audience for going to see my film in spite of the threats.”

On the film’s eventual verdict as being a pro-Rajput film despite all claims of it not being so he said, “It’s all destiny, I suppose. Who would’ve thought that my film, which honours a community, would be attacked by members of the same community?”

With the experience gained from Padmaavat, he has learnt that, “That making cinema that you believe in is becoming increasingly difficult. That these difficulties only make me more determined to do exactly what I want to do, no matter what the price. Today, when I see the swelling crowds for ‘Padmaavat’ my heart swells in pride. Yes, it has been a tough journey. But finally (it was) all worth it,” he said.