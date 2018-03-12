Sanjay Leela Bhansali on SC euthanasia verdict: When I made Guzaarish, there was plenty of hue and cry

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not new to public outrage. Padmaavat in fact was not the first film to have faced it. The director reportedly faced the same albeit not at Pdmaavat’s intensity when he released his film Guzaarish. On Friday, after the Supreme Court announced that passive euthanasia is legal in the country, he shared his thoughts.

“I remember when I had made Guzaarish, there was plenty of hue and cry over my plea to allow the irreversibly ailing to end their lives,” Bhansali told IANS while speaking on the Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer. The movie shows a wealthy quadriplegic with little mobility. He wishes for euthanasia in the film as life holds little meaning without independence to live alone.

Bhansali is said to have been inspired for the movie through a real life experience. “Though I am no stranger to pain, what I saw in this person took pain and suffering to another level, I realised that there comes a point in every life when a full stop is the only solution,” the director told Hindustan Times.

“I didn’t want to get even remotely influenced in my thought and vision by what other filmmakers have done on the subject,” added the director. Several pieces of cinematic work has been done in Hollywood based on euthanasia including Emilia Clarke starrer Me Before You and the latest Andy Serkis’ biopic Breathe.

The director is currently riding high on the success of his magnum opus after its release despite strong opposition from right wing forces in the country.