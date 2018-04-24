Sanju teaser launch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra calls Ranbir Kapoor stupid but RK tells us why

The much awaited Sanju teaser is here and it has managed to satiate Ranbir Kapoor fans. The teaser launch of the film saw the film’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani interact with their lead Ranbir. Chopra even went ahead and called Ranbir stupid for his choice of films but he defended it like a pro.

While calling Ranbir one of the finest actors, he did not miss an opportunity to point at Ranbir’s wrong choice of films, “Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors right now. He has made some wrong choices in terms of movies and scripts in the past few years, but no one can take away his talent and you will see his performance in this movie.”

The accreditation of ‘finest actor’ from the maker of films like 3 Idiots, PK, Munna Bhai MBBS and others is indeed a feather on the hat for Ranbir. But Ranbir defended his choices taking all his flops in his stride, “I keep telling myself, it’s just a bend it’s not the end.”

Here it is. The teaser of #SANJU. https://t.co/GVrWIEm63X Hope you like it. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) April 24, 2018

The teaser shows Ranbir in a shockingly Sanjay Dutt look alike avatar. He seems to have worn his skin well for the film with his slouched shoulder and appropriate head bobbing. The teaser breaks the fourth wall and Ranbir’s Dutt avatar takes us through six poignant chapters in the actor’s life. It starts out with Dutt at 22 paring horizontal stripes with white pants and ends at him exiting from jail, one of the premier highlights of his eventful life. The tone established through the teaser is of comic. It seems to be a toned down version of what has been a rather serious life of uphill and downhill for Dutt. The dilution of the events may not be restricted to the teaser alone it seems, “We had to dramatise a few emotional sequences and tone down certain other scenes for the audience and to avoid controversies,” said Chopra at the launch.

For Ranbir, Sanju may break or continue his drought year at the box office. This will be his first film after the dismal show of Jagga Jasoos on which he had spent three years. His last hit was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which had other stars like Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Essaying a living soul on screen is doubly challenging but Ranbir is taking that risk for his career. “I was always a Sanjay Dutt fan, so this was an opportunity for a fan to play his icon. I did observe him, but more than that I was trying to give myself confidence that I can play him on the big screen. I felt I didn’t have the acting chops,” the actor mentioned during the launch.

For most part, the teaser has been raved by fans but some are still calling it gimmicky. However, Kapoor manages to match Dutt step-by-step in the 6 chapters the teaser and one can only hope the film pulls off the gimmick.