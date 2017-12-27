Santa Mika Singh enters the Bigg Boss House

It’s the season to be jolly as Christmas cheer finds its way to the Bigg Boss 11 house! In true spirit of the season, Bigg Boss has a special surprise for all contestants in today’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Singer and music sensation Mika Singh, dressed as Santa Claus, enters the house with a treat for all.

Whether the contestants were naughty or nice this season, Santa Mika Singh has brought gifts for everyone. He hands over a large box of almonds to HinaKhan and quips that she needs to sharpen her wits! Given Akash’s infamous behavior, he is handed over a pacifier while Shilpa is given a pair of ear plugs to save her from Akash’s constant raps. Adding to the merriment, Mika then sings a few songs and asks contestants to dedicate it to each other; and Puneesh jumps on the opportunity and says ‘Laila Teri Le Legi’ is the perfect rendition for Shilpa!

Headed to the stage area, Mika meets with mega star Salman Khan and the two play a game based on songs! Mika has to guess the name of a song that is communicated to him by a series of emoticons! Guessing one of the songs correctly, Salman and Mika shake a leg on ‘Kala Chashma.’

Keeping with the tradition of Vaar, Salman then reads out some ‘Vaar’ statements to the contestants and asks them to guess who from the remaining lot said it; but adding a Christmas twist this season Salman surprises the contestants by spraying snow on the fellow contestant. Some truly shocking revelations are made as Hina realizes the kind of things her friends are talking about.

What have the gharwale said about each other?