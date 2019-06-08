Lmk June 08 2019, 6.45 pm June 08 2019, 6.45 pm

Leading comedy hero Santhanam is up and running with his next film Dagaalty, directed by Vijay Anand and produced by 18 Reels SP Chowdhary and Santhanam himself. It will be a fast-paced action comedy set in Mumbai. Santhanam plays a Tamil guy who is settled in Mumbai. 70% of the shooting has already been completed and the film has been shot extensively in places like Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Andhra Pradesh, Ambasamudram and Tiruchendur. Bengali girl Ritika Sen is paired with Santhanam in Dagaalti, thereby continuing the trend of new heroines pairing up with Santhanam in his films. In an interaction with the media, the director of the film said that Santa will be seen in Jackie Chan style stunt scenes, with a tinge of comedy in the action scenes. “There are no action scenes where the baddies will be flying all over, after getting hit by the hero. It will be thoroughly entertaining with some humour elements”, said Vijay Anand.

Deepak Kumar Padhy who was the cameraman in Santhanam’s recent horror comedy hit Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 is in charge of filming Dagaalty as well. T.S.Suresh (Tamizh Padam fame) will be editing the film and Vijay Narain is scoring the music. The first look of Dagaalty with Santhanam smoking a cigarette (‘Sarkar' Vijay style) has already gone viral.

Santhanam’s next release would be A1, another comedy entertainer in which he plays a small-time criminal. Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music for A1. His long pending Server Sundaram is also expected to release sometime soon.